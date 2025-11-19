default-cbs-image
Risacher (hip) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Spurs, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Risacher sat out of Tuesday's matchup against the Pistons due to a bruised left hip, and he's in danger of missing additional game action. The team should have an update on his availability closer to Thursday's tipoff.

