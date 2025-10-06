Risacher is in the starting lineup for Monday's preseason game against the Rockets, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

Risacher will start in the Hawks' preseason opener after opening 73 of 75 regular-season games as a rookie last year, when he averaged 12.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 24.6 minutes per contest. The 20-year-old will line up alongside offseason addition Kristaps Porzingis in the frontcourt, sending Onyeka Okongwu to the bench.