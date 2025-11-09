Risacher notched 19 points (7-14 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, four assists and two steals in 27 minutes during Saturday's 122-102 win over the Lakers.

Risacher was one of the top scorers for the Hawks in this upset win over the Lakers thanks to an efficient performance, but the second-year forward also made his presence felt as a playmaker and defender in this contest. Risacher endured a relatively slow start to the season but has been turning things around of late, surpassing the 15-point plateau in his last three games, a span during which he's also gone 7-for-20 from three-point range.