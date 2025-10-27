default-cbs-image
Risacher (ankle) is available for Monday's game against the Bulls, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Risacher will shed his questionable tag and return from a two-game absence due to a sprained right ankle. The second-year swingman sustained the injury in Wednesday's season-opening loss to the Raptors, during which he recorded 16 points (7-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt), two rebounds and one block in 21 minutes. With Risacher back in action, Nickeil Alexander-Walker will likely retreat to the bench.

