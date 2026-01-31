Hawks' Zaccharie Risacher: Good to go Saturday
Risacher (knee) is available to play Saturday against the Pacers.
The second-year forward is all set to return from an 11-game absence. He's just a lukewarm pickup in fantasy hoops due to his limited upside, and he's likely to face restrictions in his first game back.
