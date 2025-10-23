Risacher exited Wednesday's game against the Raptors and went to the locker room with an apparent right leg injury, Lauren L. Williams of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Risacher collided with Jakob Poeltl in transition and wasn't able to put much weight on his right leg as he exited the floor, per Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site. While he's sidelined, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Luke Kennard are candidates for more minutes.