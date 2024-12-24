Risacher supplied five points (2-5 FG, 1-4 3Pt) and one assist in 19 minutes during Monday's 117-104 win over the Timberwolves.
This was another tough showing for the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. He's been held to single digit points in four of his last five games, averaging 5.6 points, 1.4 rebounds, 0.8 assists and 0.6 three-pointers in 19.5 minutes during that span.
