Hawks' Zaccharie Risacher: Iffy for Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Risacher (knee) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Lakers.
The fact that Risacher has been upgraded to questionable is an indication that he's closing in on a return. He's missed Atlanta's last two games due to left knee inflammation, and his status for Tuesday figures to be determined based on how he fares during shootaround and potentially pre-game warmups.
