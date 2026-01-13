default-cbs-image
Risacher (knee) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Lakers.

The fact that Risacher has been upgraded to questionable is an indication that he's closing in on a return. He's missed Atlanta's last two games due to left knee inflammation, and his status for Tuesday figures to be determined based on how he fares during shootaround and potentially pre-game warmups.

