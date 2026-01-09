Hawks' Zaccharie Risacher: Late addition to injury report
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Risacher is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Nuggets due to left knee inflammation.
Risacher was an extremely late addition to the injury report, which isn't a positive sign for his availability. The second-year forward will likely be a game-time call ahead of Friday's tipoff at 9:00 p.m. ET. If he isn't cleared to suit up, Vit Krejci and Luke Kennard could see increased playing time.
