Hawks' Zaccharie Risacher: Likely to play vs. Brooklyn
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Risacher is probable for Wednesday's game against the Nets with a sprained right ankle, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.
Risacher returned from a two-game absence in Monday's 128-123 defeat to the Bulls, and the Hawks are continuing to monitor his health. The second-year forward logged just 20 minutes Monday, so Risacher will be trying to take on some more playing time Wednesday.
