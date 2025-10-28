default-cbs-image
Risacher is probable for Wednesday's game against the Nets with a sprained right ankle, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Risacher returned from a two-game absence in Monday's 128-123 defeat to the Bulls, and the Hawks are continuing to monitor his health. The second-year forward logged just 20 minutes Monday, so Risacher will be trying to take on some more playing time Wednesday.

