Risacher racked up three points (1-11 FG, 0-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and two steals across 16 minutes during Friday's 123-114 overtime Play-In Game loss to the Heat.

Despite starting, Risacher only saw 16 minutes of action in Friday's overtime loss, allowing Caris LeVert, Terance Mann and Georges Niang to all receive increased playing time. The No. 1 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft ended his rookie campaign averaging 12.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 24.6 minutes on 45.8/35.5/71.1 shooting splits across 75 regular-season appearances. However, in Risacher's 42 regular-season appearances since the beginning of 2025, he converted 40.1 percent of his 4.8 three-point attempts per contest.