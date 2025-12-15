Risacher accumulated 15 points (5-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, one assist and two steals across 21 minutes during Sunday's 120-117 victory over the 76ers.

The scoring output was strong, but Risacher continues to underwhelm as a whole and hasn't quite taken the leap some fantasy managers may have hoped for during his second season. The 2024 No. 1 overall pick doesn't appear to be in any danger of losing his starting role, but he's averaged just 9.5 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.1 steals in 24.6 minutes per contest in his last 12 games.