Risacher amassed 16 points (6-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and two assists over 22 minutes during Sunday's 147-134 win over the Jazz.

Risacher has found his groove on the offensive end, scoring 15.0 points per game over his last seven appearances in 25.9 minutes. The rest of his stat line has left a lot to be desired, however, with 3.1 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.3 steals, 0.4 blocks and 1.6 three-pointers on 46.1 percent from the field and 75.0 percent from the line.