Risacher (adductor) is out for Saturday's game against the Celtics, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Risacher will miss consecutive games Saturday due to left adductor irritation, and he can be deemed day-to-day ahead of Monday's matchup with the Knicks. In the 2024 No. 1 overall pick's absence against Boston, David Roddy appears primed to make his third start of the campaign after joining Atlanta's first unit in Wednesday's win over Chicago.