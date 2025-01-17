The Hawks announced Friday that Risacher (adductor) will remain out for Saturday's game against the Celtics and Monday's game against the Knicks.

The 2024 No. 1 overall pick missed Wednesday's 110-94 loss to the Bulls with left adductor irritation, and the Hawks will opt to hold him out for the remaining two contests of their road trip before updating his status ahead of Wednesday's home game versus the Pistons. Fortunately for Atlanta, De'Andre Hunter (foot) is expected to return from a two-game absence Saturday to bolster the Hawks' depth on the wing, and Vit Krejci could continue to fill in for Risacher in the starting unit as he did Wednesday.