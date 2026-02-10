default-cbs-image
Risacher is questionable for Wednesday's game against Charlotte due to a left quadriceps contusion.

Risacher has played in five straight games since returning from a knee injury, but he evidently picked up a left quad injury at some point over his previous few appearances. He'll presumably be re-evaluated at some point before Wednesday's tipoff to determine whether he can take the floor.

