Risacher registered seven points (3-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt), three rebounds and one steal across 22 minutes during Saturday's 129-124 loss to Indiana.

Risacher was cleared to return Saturday from an 11-game absence due to a left knee bone bruise. He operated under a minutes restriction but still managed to finish as the Hawks' point-differential leader (plus-9). Risacher's minutes should steadily climb as he works his way back to NBA-level conditioning.