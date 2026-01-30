default-cbs-image
Risacher (knee) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Pacers.

Risacher has missed Atlanta's last 11 games due to a left knee bone bruise, though he's seemingly trending in the right direction. If the second-year forward isn't cleared to return, there will be more minutes available for Luke Kennard and Corey Kispert.

