This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Hawks' Zaccharie Risacher: Questionable for Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!
Risacher (knee) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Pacers.
Risacher has missed Atlanta's last 11 games due to a left knee bone bruise, though he's seemingly trending in the right direction. If the second-year forward isn't cleared to return, there will be more minutes available for Luke Kennard and Corey Kispert.