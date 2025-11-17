Hawks' Zaccharie Risacher: Questionable with hip contusion
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Risacher (hip) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Pistons, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.
Risacher is dealing with a hip contusion in the aftermath of Sunday's game against the Suns. Luke Kennard could enter the streaming mix if Risacher is sidelined, while Asa Newell and Caleb Houstan would both be candidates to join the Atlanta rotation.
