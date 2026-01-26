Hawks' Zaccharie Risacher: Recalled to NBA
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Atlanta has recalled Risacher (knee) from the G League's College Park Skyhawks on Sunday.
While Risacher has been ruled out for Monday's game against Indiana due to his knee injury, he has practiced with the team's G League affiliate and is nearing a return. The transaction to bring the former number 1 overall pick back to Atlanta is encouraging that he may return as soon as Wednesday against Boston.
