Hawks' Zaccharie Risacher: Remains out Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Risacher (knee) will not play Thursday against the Rockets.
Risacher was recently upgraded to day-to-day, but the second-year forward will be sidelined for an 11th straight contest Thursday. His next chance to play comes Saturday against the Pacers.
