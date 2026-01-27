default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Risacher (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Celtics.

Risacher will miss his 10th consecutive contest due to a left knee bone bruise, though he's considered day-to-day. His next opportunity to play will come Thursday against Houston. With the second-year forward sidelined, Corey Kispert and Luke Kennard are candidates to see an uptick in minutes.

More News