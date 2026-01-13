Hawks' Zaccharie Risacher: Ruled out Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Risacher won't play in Tuesday's game against the Lakers due to left knee inflammation, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.
Tuesday marks a third straight absence for Risacher, whose next opportunity to play comes Thursday in Portland. The second-year forward's absence should allow Vit Krejci to make a third consecutive start, which keeps the latter in the streaming mix in most fantasy leagues.
