Risacher won't play in Tuesday's game against the Lakers due to left knee inflammation, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Tuesday marks a third straight absence for Risacher, whose next opportunity to play comes Thursday in Portland. The second-year forward's absence should allow Vit Krejci to make a third consecutive start, which keeps the latter in the streaming mix in most fantasy leagues.

