Hawks' Zaccharie Risacher: Ruled out Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Risacher (hip) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Pistons, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.
Risacher will miss his first game since Oct. 25 due to a left hip contusion, and his next opportunity to play will come Thursday against the Spurs. With the second-year forward sidelined, Luke Kennard, Mouhamed Gueye and Asa Newell are candidates for increased playing time.
