Risacher (adductor) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Rockets.
After being questionable to play earlier in the day, Risacher has been officially ruled out Tuesday against Houston. De'Andre Hunter and Vit Krejci should continue carrying an increased role.
More News
-
Hawks' Zaccharie Risacher: Questionable against Houston•
-
Hawks' Zaccharie Risacher: Tallies 11 points in return•
-
Hawks' Zaccharie Risacher: Will return Monday•
-
Hawks' Zaccharie Risacher: Could return Monday•
-
Hawks' Zaccharie Risacher: To miss one more week•
-
Hawks' Zaccharie Risacher: Won't play Wednesday•