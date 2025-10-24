Risacher won't play in Friday's game against the Magic due to a right ankle sprain, Lauren L. Williams of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The second year-forward can be considered day-to-day going forward, though he's facing a quick turnaround ahead of Saturday's clash with the defending-champion Thunder. With Risacher out of action Friday, the Hawks would figure to turn to Nickeil Alexander-Walker for a spot start at small forward.