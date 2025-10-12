Risacher posted 16 points (6-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), a rebound, two assists and a steal across 25 minutes in Saturday's 122-116 preseason win over the Grizzlies.

Risacher was a regular starter for the Hawks in his rookie year in 2024-25, when he was part of the first unit in all but two of his 75 regular-season appearances. He's expected to maintain that role once the Hawks open their regular season against the Raptors on Oct. 22. However, he might play a lesser role on offense after the recovery of Jalen Johnson and the addition of Kristaps Porzingis.