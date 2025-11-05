Risacher notched 21 points (7-14 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal across 26 minutes during Tuesday's 127-112 victory over Orlando.

Risacher ended with a season-high 21 points, tallying double digits for just the third time this season. Outside of some scoring bumps, it's been a relatively underwhelming start for Risacher, averaging 11.3 points per game, adding 2.0 rebounds, 0.8 steals and 1.5 three-pointers in 23.5 minutes. Despite starting, his role is more like that of a sixth or seventh man, making him a tough sell in standard formats.