Risacher registered 25 points (8-13 FG, 7-9 3Pt, 2-4 FT), eight rebounds and one block across 34 minutes during Wednesday's 117-100 win over the Pelicans.

Risacher delivered arguably his best performance of the season in the win over New Orleans, setting season highs in both points and rebounds. The 20-year-old forward also saw a season high 34 minutes and knocked down a career-best seven three-pointers, topping his previous high of four set on Nov. 25. It marked Risacher's first 20-point outing since Nov. 4, and for the season, the 2024 No. 1 overall pick is averaging 11.2 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.6 threes, 1.4 assists and 0.9 steals across 24.6 minutes per game.