Risacher supplied two points (1-8 FG, 0-4 3Pt), one rebound, two assists and one block in 17 minutes during Wednesday's 108-100 victory over the Knicks.

Risacher tallied a season-low two points, continuing his modest production of late. Despite being a consistent member of the starting unit, Risacher has struggled to deliver noteworthy numbers, averaging just 10.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.1 three-pointers in 21.7 minutes per game over the past month. Although his role appears relatively safe, it's hard to see him playing more than about 25 minutes per game, barring injuries to other players.