Risacher produced 24 points (10-18 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block in 25 minutes during Thursday's preseason loss to Houston.

Risacher returned to the court after missing the previous game due to rest purposes. He didn't miss a beat, leading the Hawks with 24 points in just 25 minutes. Atlanta is poised to make a push this season, following the offseason acquisition of Kristaps Porzingis, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Luke Kennard. However, a portion of the team's success could hinge on the improved play of Risacher following what was a serviceable rookie campaign.