Hawks' Zaccharie Risacher: Scores team-high 24 points
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Risacher produced 24 points (10-18 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block in 25 minutes during Thursday's preseason loss to Houston.
Risacher returned to the court after missing the previous game due to rest purposes. He didn't miss a beat, leading the Hawks with 24 points in just 25 minutes. Atlanta is poised to make a push this season, following the offseason acquisition of Kristaps Porzingis, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Luke Kennard. However, a portion of the team's success could hinge on the improved play of Risacher following what was a serviceable rookie campaign.
More News
-
Hawks' Zaccharie Risacher: Will play vs. Houston•
-
Hawks' Zaccharie Risacher: Unavailable Monday•
-
Hawks' Zaccharie Risacher: Scores 16 points Saturday•
-
Hawks' Zaccharie Risacher: Gets starting nod Monday•
-
Hawks' Zaccharie Risacher: Limited role in season-ending loss•
-
Hawks' Zaccharie Risacher: Muted performance in loss•