Risacher won't play in Wednesday's Summer League game against the Lakers due to a right quad contusion, John Hollinger of The Athletic reports.

The No. 1 overall pick participated in both of the Hawks first two Summer League games and is averaging 14.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 blocks. However, Risacher will be held out of Wednesday's contest due to a bruised right quad. His next chance to play will come Friday against the Bulls.