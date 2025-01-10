Risacher finished Thursday's 123-115 loss to Phoenix with five points (2-4 FG, 1-1 FT), two rebounds and one steal over 19 minutes.

Jalen Johnson's (shoulder) injury is a major issue for Atlanta's effectiveness, going 1-2 since his exit. Risacher and Vit Krejci have been used most often to fill the gap, but neither player has been particularly effective.