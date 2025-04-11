Risacher collected 38 points (15-20 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 2-5 FT), four rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block across 35 minutes during Thursday's 133-109 victory over the Nets.

Risacher was held to eight points in his previous matchup Tuesday against the Magic, but he managed to put this sluggish showing behind him and turned in the best game of his young career Thursday. The 20-year-old's huge night marks his fourth 30-point showing of the 2024-25 season. Following the win, Risacher will have two more opportunities in the regular season before getting his first taste of the playoffs as the Hawks look to lock up the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference.