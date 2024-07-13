Risacher accumulated 18 points (7-16 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one block across 29 minutes in Friday's 94-88 loss to the Wizards in the NBA 2K25 Summer League.

Risacher produced a decent outing while displaying his ability to score in the Hawks' Summer League opener against No. 2 overall pick Alex Sarr. Risacher shot a game-high 16 attempts from the floor, and he led the Hawks' starting lineup in efficiency from the field at 43.8 percent. The 19-year-old has the potential to become an elite three-and-D player, and he already has professional experience from his time with the French club JL Bourg. During the EuroCup in 2023-24, Risacher averaged 11.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 0.8 steals while shooting 45.0 percent from beyond the arc in 23 games.