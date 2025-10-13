Hawks' Zaccharie Risacher: Unavailable Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Risacher (rest) won't play in Monday's preseason game against the Heat, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
The Hawks are resting all of their regulars Monday. Risacher's next chance to suit up will come during Thursday's preseason finale against the Rockets.
