Hawks' Zaccharie Risacher: Will play vs. Houston
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Risacher (rest) has been cleared to play in Thursday's preseason game against the Rockets, Caleb Johnson reports.
Risacher will get plenty of time on the floor during the team's preseason finale. Head coach Quin Snyder made it clear he'll be playing his top players, considering there will be ample time before the regular-season opener against the Raptors on Oct. 22.
