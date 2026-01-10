Hawks' Zaccharie Risacher: Won't play Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Risacher (knee) has been ruled out for Friday's game in Denver.
With Risacher out, there will be more minutes available for Vit Krejci and Luke Kennard. Risacher's next chance to play will come Sunday against the Warriors.
