Hawks' Zaccharie Risacher: Won't play Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Risacher (knee) is out for Monday's game against the Pacers, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
Risacher will miss a ninth consecutive game due to a left knee bone bruise. He was recently assigned to the team's G League affiliate, presumably to resume practicing, so it appears he is approaching a return. Corey Kispert and Vit Krejci will likely continue to see larger roles while Risacher is sidelined.
