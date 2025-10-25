Hawks' Zaccharie Risacher: Won't play vs. OKC
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Risacher (ankle) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Thunder, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
Risacher will miss a second consecutive game due to an ankle injury. The team will likely turn to Nickeil Alexander-Walker to take Risacher's spot in the starting lineup, with Luke Kennard, Vit Krejci and Mouhamed Gueye potentially seeing more time on the floor off the bench.
More News
-
Hawks' Zaccharie Risacher: Ruled out with ankle sprain•
-
Hawks' Zaccharie Risacher: Iffy for Friday•
-
Hawks' Zaccharie Risacher: Cleared to return•
-
Hawks' Zaccharie Risacher: Heads to locker room•
-
Hawks' Zaccharie Risacher: Scores team-high 24 points•
-
Hawks' Zaccharie Risacher: Will play vs. Houston•