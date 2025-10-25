Risacher (ankle) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Thunder, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

Risacher will miss a second consecutive game due to an ankle injury. The team will likely turn to Nickeil Alexander-Walker to take Risacher's spot in the starting lineup, with Luke Kennard, Vit Krejci and Mouhamed Gueye potentially seeing more time on the floor off the bench.