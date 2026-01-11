default-cbs-image
Risacher (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Warriors.

Risacher will miss his second consecutive contest due to left knee inflammation, and his next chance to play will come Tuesday against the Lakers. With the second-year forward sidelined, Vit Krejci, Luke Kennard and Corey Kispert are candidates for increased minutes.

