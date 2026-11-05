Ejiofor had 11 points (4-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), three rebounds, two assists and two steals across 17 minutes during Wednesday's 120-105 win over the Wizards.

Ejiofor delivered an efficient performance off the bench, reaching double figures for the first time this season while matching his season high with two steals. The rookie forward also finished with a plus-18 rating, the second-best mark among Atlanta's reserves. Although Onyeka Okongwu continues to command the bulk of the frontcourt minutes, Ejiofor's encouraging showing could help him earn a larger role moving forward.