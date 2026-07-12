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Hawks' Zuby Ejiofor: Records five stocks in SL win

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Ejiofor registered 13 points (3-6 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 3-5 FT), six rebounds, three blocks, two assists and two steals across 27 minutes in Saturday's 83-76 Summer League win over Brooklyn.

Ejiofor was a pest defensively, compiling five stocks while anchoring Atlanta in the paint. The big man also made an impact offensively, scoring in double figures and knocking down a pair of triples. Ejiofor has shown flashes of promise so far in the Summer League, though carving out a consistent frontcourt role during the regular season could prove difficult with Jock Landale (ankle), Mouhamed Gueye and fellow rookie Henri Veesaar all vying for minutes behind starting center Onyeka Okongwu.

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