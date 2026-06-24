Hawks' Zuby Ejiofor: Selected No. 23 by Atlanta

Ejiofor was selected by the Hawks with the No. 23 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

Ejiofor dominated the interior during his senior season at St. John's, posting averages of 16.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game. He's an elite defender and solid passer, but he still needs to develop a three-point shot. Ejiofor could have a tough time finding minutes in the rotation his rookie season, battling for reserve big man minutes with Jock Landale, Mouhamed Gueye and Jonathan Kuminga.