Haywood Highsmith: Double-digit point total
Highsmith tallied 19 points, six rebounds and three assists in the win Tuesday over the Charge.
Highsmith wasn't particularly efficient in a Saturday loss to Raptors 905, compiling nine points on 4-of-14 shooting from the field, but he did pile up 10 rebounds. While the forward didn't register similar rebounding numbers Tuesday, his scoring presence likely mitigated any concerns about his abilities to control the glass.
