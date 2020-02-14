Highsmith had 12 points (4-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and one block over 29 minutes in Thursday's G League loss to Stockton.

Highsmith had struggled to convert on his field goals over the past five games, but he was effective with his limited shot selection Thursday. The 23-year-old is averaging 11.0 PPG and 6.9 RPG this season as he's struggled to generate consistent production.