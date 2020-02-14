Haywood Highsmith: Logs double-double off bench
Highsmith had 12 points (4-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and one block over 29 minutes in Thursday's G League loss to Stockton.
Highsmith had struggled to convert on his field goals over the past five games, but he was effective with his limited shot selection Thursday. The 23-year-old is averaging 11.0 PPG and 6.9 RPG this season as he's struggled to generate consistent production.
More News
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...
-
Second half preview: Breakouts, busts
With the All-Star break here, Mike Barner takes a look forward at the rest of the Fantasy season,...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 17
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 17.
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.