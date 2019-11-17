Haywood Highsmith: Productive in loss
Highsmith accumulated 17 points (7-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds, six assists and one steal over 37 minutes in Saturday's loss to Canton.
Highsmith saw a season-high 37 minutes Saturday, which resulted in his second double-double of the year. The 22-year-old has averaged 16.3 points and 6.5 rebounds per game over the team's first four contests.
