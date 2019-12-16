Haywood Highsmith: Productive off bench
Highsmith finished with 15 points (5-13 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 11 rebounds, seven assists and one steal over 28 minutes in Saturday's G League win against the Raptors 905.
Highsmith's field goal percentage has been inconsistent this season, but he managed to pick up his third double-double of the year off the bench Saturday. The 6-foot-7 forward is averaging 12.3 points and 6.8 rebounds per game this season.
