Haywood Highsmith: Records 16 points off bench
Highsmith had 16 points (5-8 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds and four assists over 27 minutes in Wednesday's G League loss to Memphis.
Highsmith was held to single-digit point totals over the last six contests, but he managed to record 16 points despite coming off the bench Wednesday. The 23-year-old is averaging 11.0 points and 6.4 rebounds per game this season.
