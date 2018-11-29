Haywood Highsmith: Registers another double-double
Highsmith finished Wednesday's win over the Herd with 18 points (4-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 8-8 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists and one steal.
Highsmith has now registered double-doubles in back-to-back weeks. Despite another poor outing in terms of shooting percentage, Highsmith's efficiency on the glass more than makes up for his difficulties from the field. The soon-to-be 22-year-old has proven to be a stat stuffer and could very well earn an audition at the NBA level if he continues this level of play.
